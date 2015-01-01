Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children and adolescents in foster care often experience many co-occurring subtypes of maltreatment. However, little is known about different combinations of maltreatment subtypes, referred to as maltreatment classes. Furthermore, the association between those maltreatment classes and ICD-11 posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD) has not been investigated in children and adolescents. In previous studies, classes characterized by cumulative maltreatment were associated with severe psychopathological symptoms. So far, no study investigated ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD.



OBJECTIVE: The first aim of this study was the detection of distinct maltreatment classes by examining frequently co-occurring maltreatment subtypes. The second aim was the examination of the association between those maltreatment classes and ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD.



METHOD: Participants were 147 children and adolescents currently living in foster care institutions in Lower Austria. Maltreatment history, ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD were assessed using standardized self-report questionnaires. Latent class analysis was applied to examine maltreatment subtypes. χ(2) difference testing was used to examine class associations with PTSD and CPTSD.



RESULTS: Three latent classes that comprised different subtypes of maltreatment were identified (limited maltreatment, n = 49; high neglect, n = 53; cumulative maltreatment, n = 45). Cumulative maltreatment was associated with higher symptom severity of PTSD and CPTSD than the limited maltreatment and the high neglect class, with effect sizes ranging from 0.62 to 0.93.



CONCLUSIONS: The association of the cumulative maltreatment class with the highest symptom severity of PTSD and CPTSD highlights the detrimental effect of cumulative maltreatment. The detection of a high neglect class identifies children and adolescents, who are at high-risk of experiencing future maltreatment because of their previous experiences of neglect and the associated lack of protection. The examination of the association of distinct maltreatment classes with ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD might provide implications for targeted prevention, assessment and treatment.

