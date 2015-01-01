|
Sölva K, Haselgruber A, Lueger-Schuster B. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2020; 11(1): e1832757.
Copyright © 2020, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing
BACKGROUND: Children and adolescents in foster care often experience many co-occurring subtypes of maltreatment. However, little is known about different combinations of maltreatment subtypes, referred to as maltreatment classes. Furthermore, the association between those maltreatment classes and ICD-11 posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD) has not been investigated in children and adolescents. In previous studies, classes characterized by cumulative maltreatment were associated with severe psychopathological symptoms. So far, no study investigated ICD-11 PTSD and CPTSD.
Children; adolescents; posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); abuse; neglect; childhood maltreatment; complex PTSD; foster care; ICD-11; latent class analysis