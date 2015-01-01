|
Ter Heide FJJ. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2020; 11(1): e1843261.
(Copyright © 2020, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Moral injury is a relatively new field within psychotraumatology that focuses on understanding and treating psychosocial symptoms after exposure to potentially morally injurious events (PMIE's). There are currently three models of the development of moral injury which centre around the influence of attributions, coping and exposure. While the capacity for empathy is known to underlie moral behaviour, current models for moral injury do not explicitly include empathy-related factors.
Keywords
guilt; psychological trauma; Moral injury; empathy; perception-action model