Abstract

BACKGROUND:. Ocular injuries constitute a major cause of visual morbidity, and they have a significant socioeconomic impact worldwide. We aimed to document the types and causes of Syrian War related ocular injuries in Damascus, Syria.



METHODS:. Medical records were retrospectively reviewed to evaluate all patients in Al-Mouwasat University Hospital and Damascus Hospital, whose ocular injuries were caused by war-related activities during the period extending between January of 2016 and December 2017.



RESULTS:. 150 eye injuries in 127 patients were reviewed, in which 46 (31%) were bilateral and 87 (58%) were open globe injuries. The leading cause of the observed ocular injuries was improvised explosive devices (IED) [37 eyes (41%)]. The majority of patients presented with an initial best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of "light perception" (LP) to "hand movement" (HM) [51 eyes (34%)]. Information on the final BCVA was available for 69 injured eyes only, and it was "no light perception" (NLP) in 20 eyes (29%).



CONCLUSION:. Explosive weaponry is the main culprit in most war-related ocular injuries in Syria. The high incidence of open globe injuries caused many of the cases to be severe in nature. Education on the precautionary measures that protect the eyes such as the use of combat eye protection during wartimes ought to be enforced, so that future ocular injuries can be prevented.

