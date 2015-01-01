|
Citation
|
Jing F, Liu L, Zhou S, Song J, Wang L, Zhou H, Wang Y, Ma R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(1): e311.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Previous literature has examined the relationship between the amount of green space and perceived safety in urban areas, but little is known about the effect of street-view neighborhood greenery on perceived neighborhood safety. Using a deep learning approach, we derived greenery from a massive set of street view images in central Guangzhou. We further tested the relationships and mechanisms between street-view greenery and fear of crime in the neighborhood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fear of crime; China; neighborhood incivilities; social integration; street-view greenery