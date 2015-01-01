Abstract

Little is known about which first-time offending truant youth re-offend, especially in comparison to youth with first-time delinquent offenses. The purpose of this study was to compare rates and risk factors for recidivism between youth with first-time truancy offenses and delinquent offenses. All youth included in this study were referred for forensic mental health evaluation due to mental health concerns.



FINDINGS revealed that rates of 12-month recidivism were comparable and both groups were more likely to commit a future delinquent offense than a truancy or status offense. Risk for recidivism among truant youth was higher for those with an externalizing disorder and those who witnessed domestic violence. Within truant recidivists, being male and having a history of substance use increased likelihood of future delinquency. Study findings suggest that universal screening for truant youth upon court contact is justified and may be useful for selecting targeted recidivism prevention and intervention efforts. This may be particularly important for truant youth with mental health concerns, as indicated by the sample used in this study.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en