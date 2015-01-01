|
Citation
|
Doucette H, Tolou-Shams M, Rizzo CJ, Conrad SM. J. Appl. Juv. Justice Serv. 2018; 2018: 1-19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2018, National Partnership for Juvenile Services)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Little is known about which first-time offending truant youth re-offend, especially in comparison to youth with first-time delinquent offenses. The purpose of this study was to compare rates and risk factors for recidivism between youth with first-time truancy offenses and delinquent offenses. All youth included in this study were referred for forensic mental health evaluation due to mental health concerns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
juvenile justice; predictors of recidivism; psychological disorders; reoffend; status offenses