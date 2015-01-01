Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Interpersonal violence is a socially traumatic and unpleasant phenomenon. These violence-related injuries are sometimes irreparable and can become a permanent problem, Violence in Iran is one of the five most socially harmed and has increased dramatically in recent years, therefore the present research aimed to investigate epidemiological study of injuries caused by violence and conflict in forensic medical records of selected cities of Sistan and Baluchistan province in 2020 considering this subject must be one of our priorities.



METHODS: This study was a descriptive study performed in forensic medicine centers of two cities in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Iran. The population consisted of existing citations and records, sample size based on similar studies and the recommendation of professors, all available records were considered and census method was used to select the samples. The data gathering tool consisted of two sections: demographic information and violence and conflict. Content validity method and reliability test were used to determine the validity and reliability. Data were analyzed using SPSS24 software.



RESULTS: The results showed that the majority of the sample was 20-29 years old, male, married, self-employed and high school graduated, living in the eastern part of the city, with no history of mental illness, domestic violence, child abuse, and spouse abuse. The majority of the study units did not use any drugs. The most violent were beatings and bullying. It included several organs such as limbs, soft tissue damage with bleeding.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study indicate the importance of epidemiological analysis of violence and conflict in the provinces under study and show that appropriate solutions and culture building, as well as increasing awareness of the impact of violence and conflict on individuals and their injuries.

