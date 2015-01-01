Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To analyze the association between social vulnerability and emotional distress in older adults (OAs) visiting health centers in Mexico City, to describe the strategies and services used by OAs when they experience emotional distress, and to determine whether emotional distress is addressed in these primary care settings.



METHODS: A sequential exploratory mixed method. In the first phase, qualitative information was collected through semi-structured interviews with 17 OAs. The information obtained was used to construct the instrument used in the second phase, which obtained quantitative data from 61 OAs.



RESULTS: The main causes of emotional distress were feelings of loneliness, unemployment, and problems with children. The main actions used to address this distress were seeking support from family and friends, "hanging on," and engaging in religious practices. A total of 29.5% indicated that their doctor asked about emotional distress; 23% said they were referred to a psychologist, but few took this advice.



CONCLUSIONS: The presence of emotional distress in OAs is not an individual health problem but rather the result of their living conditions and environment.

Language: en