|
Citation
|
Berenzon-Gorn S, Saavedra-Solano N, Ledesma R, Galván-Reyes J. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2020; 31(2): 700-712.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Johns Hopkins University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To analyze the association between social vulnerability and emotional distress in older adults (OAs) visiting health centers in Mexico City, to describe the strategies and services used by OAs when they experience emotional distress, and to determine whether emotional distress is addressed in these primary care settings.
Language: en