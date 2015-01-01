SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fernández-Esquer ME, Aguerre CF, Ojeda M, Brown LD, Atkinson JS, Rhoton JM, Da Silva CE, Diamond PM. J. Health Care Poor Underserved 2020; 31(2): 791-809.

(Copyright © 2020, Johns Hopkins University Press)

10.1353/hpu.2020.0061

BACKGROUND: Latino day laborers face substantial injuries at work. We present a comprehensive assessment of their injury experience and explore the predictors of selfreported injuries.

METHODS: Worker and injury characteristics were collected from 331 day laborers using an innnovative injury assessment tool. The odds of injury were estimated using a logistic regression.

RESULTS: Participants were foreign-born, Spanish monolingual, and employed in construction. Sixty-seven individuals reported 88 past-year injuries, mostly involving the upper or lower extremities. Injuries were caused by moving heavy objects, falling, or being struck an object. Of the documented injuries, 24% were not reported at work due to fear of being fired; 64.4% resulted in missed workdays, 54.0% in temporary incapacitation, and 34.5% in permanent incapacitation. Being married significantly reduced the odds of reporting an injury.

DISCUSSION: Better documentation can inform the development of better policy protections that ameliorate injuries experienced by Latino day laborers at the workplace.


Language: en
