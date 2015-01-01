SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Castellano-Tejedor C, Torres-Serrano M, Cencerrado A. J. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1359105320985580

The transformation that COVID-19 has brought upon the world is unparalleled. The impact on mental health is equally unprecedented and yet unexplored in depth. An online-based survey was administered to 413 community-based adults during COVID-19 confinement to explore psychological impact and identify high risk profiles. Young females concerned about the future, expressing high COVID-related distress, already following psychological therapy and suffering from pre-existing chronic conditions, were those at highest risk of psychological impact due to the COVID-19 situation.

FINDINGS could be employed to design tailored psychological interventions in the early stages of the outbreak to avoid the onset/exacerbation of psychopathology.


COVID-19; quarantine; pandemic; cross-sectional survey; non-pharmaceutical interventions; online survey; population mental health; psychological impact

