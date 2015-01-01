|
Crawford J, Jones A, Rose A, Cooke R. Psychol. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: University students report experiencing regrettable health and social outcomes following excessive alcohol consumption. Students also report experiencing regret when they are unable to attend drinking events. This study explored how such experiences influence risk appraisals and decisions about future alcohol consumption. DESIGN AND MEASURES: Thirteen university students (69% female, 18-20 years old) discussed the interplay of regret with alcohol consumption, and nonattendance at drinking events, in one of three focus groups. Transcripts were analysed using Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA).
alcohol consumption; excessive drinking; Fear of Missing out (FoMO); Regret; risk appraisal