Abstract

OBJECTIVES: University students report experiencing regrettable health and social outcomes following excessive alcohol consumption. Students also report experiencing regret when they are unable to attend drinking events. This study explored how such experiences influence risk appraisals and decisions about future alcohol consumption. DESIGN AND MEASURES: Thirteen university students (69% female, 18-20 years old) discussed the interplay of regret with alcohol consumption, and nonattendance at drinking events, in one of three focus groups. Transcripts were analysed using Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis (IPA).



RESULTS: IPA produced three super-ordinate themes: 'It's not something I would have done sober', 'Attitudes towards action regret' and 'Fear of Missing Out (FoMO)'. Participants reported regrettable experiences (e.g. alcohol poisoning, tattoos), and a gender difference in risk appraisals was apparent. Attitudes towards action regret affected risk appraisals and informed future drinking decisions. Participants reported experiencing FoMO when they were unable to attend drinking events.



CONCLUSION: Regrettable incidents following excessive consumption were seen as common but did not affect risk appraisals or future drinking decisions. Students' reported they preferred the regrettable experiences that follow excessive consumption than the FoMO experienced when they were unable to attend drinking events, suggesting FoMO may drive attendance at future drinking events.

