Abstract

Research is critically needed to understand protective processes that may lessen the impact of intimate partner violence (IPV) on negative outcomes for transgender individuals. The current study utilized a latent class analysis to identify combinations of protective processes (i.e., collective self-esteem and social support) in relation to internalizing mental health symptoms among young transgender women (YTW) survivors of IPV. Data from Project LifeSkills (2012-2015), a multisite trial for HIV sexual risk reduction intervention, were used for the present study. A subsample of 78 YTW (ages 16 to 29) who were IPV survivors (i.e., indicated lifetime IPV) were included in the analyses. Participants completed measures of general social support, perceived social support from their mother and friends, and collective self-esteem, as well as mental health symptoms. Three latent classes emerged: 1) YTW who perceived high levels of social support and collective self-esteem (48%), 2) YTW who perceived low levels of collective self-esteem, but average to high levels of social support from mother and friends (23%), and 3) YTW who perceived low levels of collective self-esteem and low to average levels of social support from mother and friends (29%). YTW in the overall low class had significantly higher levels of depressive, anxiety, and somatization symptoms, compared to the other two classes. These findings highlight how low levels of social support and collective self-esteem can place YTW survivors of IPV at significant risk for experiencing negative internalizing mental health symptoms.

