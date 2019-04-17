|
Olthof MIA, Blankers M, van Laar MW, Goudriaan AE. Trials 2021; 22(1): e28.
BACKGROUND: Heavy cannabis use is associated with adverse physical and mental health effects. Despite available effective treatments, the majority of heavy cannabis users does not seek professional help. Web-based interventions can provide an alternative for cannabis users who are reluctant to seek professional help. Several web-based cannabis interventions are effective in reducing cannabis use; however, the effect sizes are typically small and attrition rates are typically high. This suggests that web-based programs can be an effective cannabis use intervention for some, while others may need additional substance use treatment after completing a web-based intervention. Therefore, it is important that web-based interventions do not solely focus on reducing cannabis use, but also on improving attitudes towards substance use treatment. The Screening Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) approach appears to be well suited for the purpose of reducing cannabis use and improving substance use treatment utilization. Based on the SBIRT approach-and based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and motivational interviewing (MI)-we developed the Internet-based cannabis reduction intervention ICan.
eHealth; Intervention; Cannabis; Substance use disorder; SBIRT; Web-based program