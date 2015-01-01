Abstract

This article presents an evaluation of 4255 autopsy cases recorded at the Dusseldorf Pathology Institute in the years 1914 to 1918. Diagnoses were coded according to the International Classification of Diseases, 10th edition (ICD-10), and the contemporaneous history of the Pathology Institute was reviewed. We found a proportion of 54.1% adults and 45.5% children in our cohort, with a male predominance of 63.9%. Infectious diseases account for the majority of all cases (35.5%), among which tuberculosis is the most frequent, reported in 22.7% of all cases. The second largest diagnosis group is the one of respiratory diseases (16.9%), including pneumonia and influenza. Cases of perinatal conditions account for 10.5% of the collective, followed by neoplasms, injuries, intoxications, or external causes, each representing 6.6%. Cardiovascular diseases account for 5.3% of the cases. In 4.4% of the pediatric and 0.8% of adult cases, a diagnosis of the ICD-10 group "nutritional and endocrine diseases" was made. No diagnosis of hunger edema is reported. Parts of the cohort are 272 war pathology cases (6.4%), made up by soldiers who mainly had died of shotgun injuries. The whole cohort represents the disease spectrum of a German big city population at times of World War I. The data exemplify the epidemiological shift that has occurred in industrialized countries over the last 100 years, from infectious to neoplastic and cardiovascular diseases.

