Citation
Florez-Perdomo WA, Garcia-Ballestas E, Rafael Moscote-Salazar L, Konar SK, Raj S, Chouksey P, Shrivastava A, Mishra R, Agrawal A. World Neurosurg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Systematically review the medical literature to determine the utility of heart rate variability in predicting mortality for moderate to severe traumatic brain injury METHODS: We followed the recommendations of the meta-analysis and systematic reviews of the PRISMA declaration for the presentation of the systematic reviews and meta-analysis as well as the Cochrane manual of systematic reviews and meta-analysis. SEARCH: A search for randomized controlled trials (RCTs), not RCTs and prospective & retrospective cohort studies was carried out through PUBMED (until 7(th) March 2020); SCOPUS (until 7(th) March- 2020); Central Cochrane Registry of Controlled Trials (The Cochrane Library) (until 7(th) March 2020); MEDLINE (Ovid) until February 2020; EMBASE (Ovid); PubMed [http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/entrez] (until February 2020).In addition, reference list of included studies were searched to identify potentially eligible studies.
Language: en
Keywords
Heart rate variable; High-frequency peak; LF/HF ratio; Total power