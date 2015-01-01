|
Stevens K, Thambinathan V, Hollenberg E, Inglis F, Johnson A, Levinson A, Salman S, Cardinale L, Lo B, Shi J, Wiljer D, Korczak DJ, Cleverley K. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e13.
BACKGROUND: Suicide and risk management protocols in mental health research aim to ensure patient safety, provide vital information on how to assess suicidal ideation, manage risk, and respond to unexpected and expected situations. However, there is a lack of literature that identifies specific components and strategies to include in suicide and risk management protocols (SRMPs) for mental health research. The goal of this scoping review was to review academic and grey literature to determine core components and associated strategies, which can be used to inform SRMPs in mental health research.
Mental health research; Scoping review; Suicide and risk management protocol