Abstract

The CT scan is a determining imaging study in the diagnosis and treatment of head trauma; however, its indiscriminate application can have serious consequences for patients and the health system. More than 45% of CT scans of the head requested for minor head injuries in the paediatric age group in the emergency department were not correctly indicated according to international guidelines. The root of such a high percentage was misinformation and lack of knowledge about the ideal parameters for requesting a CT scan for minor head injuries. To achieve this, survey-based interventions and educational programmes were conducted to improve understanding of international guidelines and access to this information, which was the most important parameter during this project. A decreasing rate of CT scans for paediatric minor head injuries was demonstrated at the rate of 17%, achieving a reduction by more than 47% after the implementation of the interventions. Besides, misinformation and documentation deficits improved by more than 30%. Quality improvement methods decreased misinformation and improved access to information, which reduced errors in the indication of CT scans of the head in the paediatric age group and increased efficiency of patient care.

