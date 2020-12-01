|
Huang YK, Su YJ. Burns 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Persons with severe burns often develop long-term psychosocial difficulties such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Significant appearance changes following burn injury (e.g., scarring and disfigurement) can lead to body image dissatisfaction (BID) that causes psychological problems. Using a two-wave longitudinal design, this study examined the association between burn severity and psychosocial adjustment after burns (symptoms of PTSD and depression), particularly through the mediating role of BID.
Disaster; PTSD; Depression; Mediation; Body image dissatisfaction; Burn severity