|
Citation
|
Bronsino M, Castagneri C, Spinazzola M, Pepe RR, Sacerdote C, Ricceri F. Epidemiol. Prev. 2020; 44(5-6 Suppl 1): 102-106.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cooperativa Epidemiologia E Prevenzione)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: to describe sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) reported by asylum-seeking women during their journey from their country of origin to Italy, using data obtained from medical record of asylum seekers hosted between June 2016 and December 2017 at the "T. Fenoglio" Red Cross Reception Centre, one of the largest Italian regional hubs; to evaluate if, based on these data, it is possible to hypothesize an underreporting of SGBV from these women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
asylum seeker; sexual gender-based violence; migrant women; regional hub.