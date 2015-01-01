Abstract

Persons living with serious mental illness (SMI) are at a modestly increased risk of committing violence and are disproportionately likely to target family members when they do commit violence. In this article, we review available evidence regarding violence by persons with SMI toward family members, many of whom are caregivers. Evidence suggests that a sizable minority of family members with high levels of contact with persons with SMI have experienced violence, with most studies finding rates of past year victimization to be 20% or higher. Notable risk factors for family violence pertaining specifically to persons with SMI include substance use, nonadherence to medications and mental health treatment, history of violent behavior, and recent victimization. Notable risk factors pertaining specifically to the relationships between persons with SMI and family members include persons with SMI relying on family members for tangible and instrumental support, family members setting limits, and the presence of criticism, hostility, and verbal aggression. As described in qualitative studies, family members often perceive violence to be connected to psychiatric symptoms and inadequate treatment experiences. We argue that promising strategies for preventing violence by persons with SMI toward family members include (1) better engaging persons with SMI in treatment, through offering more recovery-oriented care, (2) strengthening support services for persons with SMI that could reduce reliance on family members, and (3) supporting the capabilities of family members to prevent and manage family conflict. The available interventions that may be effective in this context include McFarlane's Multifamily Group intervention and the Family-to-Family educational program.

