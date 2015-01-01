|
Hansen A, Slavova D, Cooper G, Zummer J, Costich J. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e3.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury and suicide attempts are increasing problems among American adolescents. This study developed a definition for identifying intentional self-harm (ISH) injuries in emergency department (ED) records coded with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) codes. The definition is based on the injury-reporting framework proposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study sought to estimate the definition's positive predictive value (PPV), and the proportion of ISH injuries with intent to die (i.e., suicide attempt).
Suicide; Adolescence; ICD-10-CM; Intentional self-harm; Population surveillance