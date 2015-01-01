Abstract

A content analysis of Croatian daily newspapers was conducted to clarify how these media outlets present CSA victims, any correlation between the use of victim-blaming, stereotyping, and endangering practices for victims, and to determine the predictors of endangering practices while reporting on CSA victims. The analytical matrix for assessing CSA media content was developed after conducting multiple reliability tests with independent coders. After relevancy coding of CSA news stories, content analysis was conducted on a random cluster sample of 1.159 CSA pieces of news published between 2007 and 2016. A binary logistic regression was conducted in order to detect predictors of reporting practices that endanger victims. Victims presented in the news are mostly female, multiple victims, and victims' background information are in line with gender stereotypes. About one-quarter of the news stories used consensual words to describe proven CSA, 20% shifted the responsibility for the abuse onto the victims, and 15% described the victim as permanently damaged. Regarding endangering media coverage practices, 27% of the news disclose the victim's identity (mostly indirectly) while 21% of the news provide details of an abusive event. Predictors of disclosing victim's identity and providing details of an abusive event are emphasized. News reports still contribute to the stigmatization and victimization of the survivors.

Language: en