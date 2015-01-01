Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the association between school-level poverty status and students' persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, suicidality, and experiences with violence victimization among U.S. high school students.



METHODS: Public schools captured in the 2015 and 2017 national Youth Risk Behavior Surveys were categorized as high-, mid-, or low-poverty based on the percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals (N=29,448).



RESULTS: Students in high-poverty schools were significantly more likely than students in low-poverty schools to experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, experience suicidal thoughts and attempts, not go to school because of safety concerns, be threatened or injured with a weapon on school property, be bullied on school property, be physically forced to have sexual intercourse, and be victims of sexual and physical dating violence.



CONCLUSIONS: School and community approaches to address suicide and violence victimization may be especially important for students living in poverty.

Language: en