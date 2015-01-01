|
Citation
|
Ali B, Rockett IRH, Miller TR, Leonardo JB. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: There is a paucity of research on racial/ethnic differences in preceding circumstances of suicide among adolescents aged 10-19 years and consequential potential misclassification of suicide deaths (i.e., manner of death classified as injury of undetermined intent). This study (1) examined preceding circumstances of suicide among non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Black, non-Hispanic Asian/Pacific Islander (A/PI), non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic adolescent decedents; and (2) investigated potential suicide misclassification of racial/ethnic minority decedents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Youth; Race/ethnicity; Self-injury; Intentional injury death; NVDRS