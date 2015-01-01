|
Nobakht HN, Ojagh FS, Dale KY. J. Trauma Dissociation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), the Traumatic Exposure Severity Scale (TESS) and the Peritraumatic Dissociative Experiences Questionnaire (PDEQ) are questionnaires widely used in studies of trauma and dissociation. This study aimed to examine the validity of the Persian versions of these questionnaires among a total of 230 individuals from the cities of Kermanshah and Sarpol-e Zahab that had experienced 2017 Iran earthquake.
Earthquake; trauma; dissociation; peritraumatic dissociation; post-traumatic stress