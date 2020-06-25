|
Breazeale S, Conley S, Gaiser E, Redeker NS. J. Trauma Nurs. 2021; 28(1): 46-55.
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Trauma Nurses)
BACKGROUND: Millions of Americans are injured each year, with 75% suffering orthopedic injuries. Those with orthopedic injury often experience postinjury symptoms, such as anxiety, that negatively influence long-term outcomes. The purpose of this systematic review was to evaluate (1) the prevalence of anxiety symptoms chronologically in relation to time of orthopedic injury, (2) the associations of anxiety symptoms with other symptoms in individuals with orthopedic injury, and (3) the associations between anxiety symptoms and functional performance and mental health outcomes in individuals with orthopedic injury.
Language: en