Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to evaluate the relationship between race car cockpit temperature and thermal strain indicators among race car drivers.



METHODS: Four male racing drivers' heart rate (HR), skin temperature (Tskin), and core temperature (Tcore) were measured continuously using the Equivital Life Monitor bio harness, and physiological strain index (PSI) was calculated during a hot (ambient temperature of 34.1°C ± 2.8°C) 6-h endurance race. Only data collected during green flag racing laps were analyzed.



RESULTS: Cross-sectional analyses showed that cockpit temperature did not have a significant relationship with percent of HRmax, Tskin, Tcore, or PSI (P > 0.05) during the race. Cockpit temperature decreased during driving time, whereas percent of HRmax, Tskin, Tcore, and PSI increased (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Cockpit temperature does not correlate with measures of race car driver thermal strain. Therefore, metrics to determine driver thermal strain should include direct monitoring of the race car driver.

