I felt rejected throughout my life. At six months old, my mother threw me in a dumpster, and for years I lived in foster homes. I lived in bad neighborhoods with unkind and untrustworthy people. I felt alone and worthless. No one understood my pain. I kept it all secret.



I dropped out of high school. After a breakup a few years later, I started experimenting with drugs. Because I used to have epilepsy as a kid, I went to the doctor and told him I was having seizures. That way, I could get prescription drugs and try to overdose on them. I ended up experimenting with those pills, taking them every few hours. Something else started happening, too. Maybe it was my abuse from childhood coming back. Whenever I would go to certain places and see crowds of people there, I would get nervous and start freezing up. My body would shake and my stomach would hurt. I felt scared and paranoid, thinking that everyone was against me. This feeling hit me even when I was playing basketball. I started thinking people were criticizing my every move. I felt angry...

