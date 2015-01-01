|
Chopra C, Mandalika S, Kinger N. Nutr. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Academic Publishers)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression is one of the major causes of illness and disability, while suicide is the second leading cause of death amongst adolescents. Although many factors determine the mental health of an individual, diet has been gaining popularity as a key modifiable factor in the prevention and management of depression. Nutritional Psychiatry is an emerging field where researchers suggest that the food we consume influences our mental well-being.
Language: en
adolescents; mental health; Depression; dietary; Mediterranean diet; nutrition status; pattern; processed foods; unhealthy diet; Western diet