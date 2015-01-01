Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is one of the major causes of illness and disability, while suicide is the second leading cause of death amongst adolescents. Although many factors determine the mental health of an individual, diet has been gaining popularity as a key modifiable factor in the prevention and management of depression. Nutritional Psychiatry is an emerging field where researchers suggest that the food we consume influences our mental well-being.



AIM: This review aims to explore the significance of diet, nutrient deficiencies, imbalances, and unhealthy dietary patterns in the prevention and management of unipolar depression or major depressive disorder among adolescents.



METHODS: Electronic databases such as PubMed, Scopus, Google Scholar, Science Direct, and MEDLINE were searched using keywords such as "mental health," "depression," "adolescents," "diet," "dietary pattern," and pertinent articles (N = 68) were retrieved and reviewed.



RESULTS: The Mediterranean and traditional diets rich in complex carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, B-group vitamins and several amino acids have shown negative correlation with the incidence of depression. On the other hand, Western dietary patterns (sweetened beverages, processed/ junk food, and foods rich in saturated fatty acids), along with low consumption of fruits and vegetables have been linked to an increased risk of depression among adolescents.



CONCLUSION: Dietary modification can prove to be a cost-effective strategy for the prevention and treatment of depression among adolescents. Diet and nutrition need to be recognized as key modifiable targets for the prevention of mental disorders and nutritional medicine should be considered as an integral part of psychiatric treatment.

Language: en