Abstract

THE PROBLEM: Public transportation is a social determinant of health and is crucial to aspects of health like access to healthcare, employment, and nutrition. Existing health inequities are exacerbated by inefficient or inaccessible public transportation systems.



PURPOSE: To provide a detailed analysis of the issues and concerns related to public transportation in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and describe how coalition-building was used to influence positive change in transportation policy.



KEY POINTS: Members from various organizations aligned with local transit riders to create the Transportation Coalition and advocate for extended night and weekend services for the Winston-Salem public transportation system.



CONCLUSIONS: Partnerships between community-based organizations are crucial to identifying and addressing the needs of a community. The Transportation Coalition will continue its work in local public transportation policy. A long-term policy objective is fare-free transit on the city bus system.

