Citation
Gauvin-Lepage J. SAGE Open Nurs 2019; 5: e2377960819848231.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019)
DOI
PMID
33415241
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to better understand the family resilience process following a severe traumatic brain injury during adolescence. CASE PRESENTATION: Inspired by the humanistic model of nursing care as a disciplinary perspective, this study used a qualitative and inductive case study design. MANAGEMENT AND OUTCOME: The data analysis yielded six themes as well as four subthemes that illustrate this family's resilience process. The most important factors that emerged are (a) family characteristics (i.e., a fighter personality, cultural and spiritual beliefs, presence of hope, keeping a sense of humor), (b) support of family members, (c) support of friends, (d) practicing sports and leisure activities, (e) back-to-school support, and (f) feeling helpful to the adolescent.
Language: en
Keywords
traumatic brain injury; resilience; adolescence; case study; humanistic perspective; qualitative design