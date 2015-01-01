Abstract

PURPOSE: Global studies show patient suicides among psychiatrists, including trainees, range from 33 to 80%. To our knowledge, there is no such data in the United States following a single study in 1988 regarding psychiatrists' or resident trainees' emotional response to patient suicide. The objective of our study was to assess the stress- and trauma-related symptoms following patient suicide in practicing psychiatrists and trainees.



METHODS: Data were collected by sending an online version of the survey to randomly selected psychiatrists and residency programs throughout the United States. Program directors were requested to share the questionnaires with their residents and fellows in training. Participants' stress was assessed by the impact of event scale-revised version (IES-R).



RESULTS: Our study shows 324 (63.6%) of the participants experienced patient suicide, which included 292 psychiatrists (76.1%) and 31 trainees (27.2%). Among the respondents, 3.8% of the psychiatrists and 9.7% of the trainees had clinically significant stress- and trauma-related disorders.



CONCLUSION: The presence of higher levels of emotional exhaustion and depression than medical or surgical colleagues depicts the need for training programs, formal and informal support, workshops, or curricular changes to address this almost inevitable issue in a psychiatrist's career.



K: Bereavement

