Barman R, Kablinger A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
PURPOSE: Global studies show patient suicides among psychiatrists, including trainees, range from 33 to 80%. To our knowledge, there is no such data in the United States following a single study in 1988 regarding psychiatrists' or resident trainees' emotional response to patient suicide. The objective of our study was to assess the stress- and trauma-related symptoms following patient suicide in practicing psychiatrists and trainees.
Language: en
Coping; Impact on psychiatrists; Patient suicide; Psychiatrists; Support system