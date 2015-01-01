|
Citation
Ervin JL, Milner A, Kavanagh AM, King TL. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE: Compared to men, older women have poorer mental health and are more vulnerable to poverty, especially when living alone. However, few studies have examined how gender, marital status and poverty are inter-related and are associated with mental health. This study examines the gendered associations between relative poverty, marital status and mental health in older Australians.
Language: en
Keywords
Poverty; Mental health; Older adults; Marital status; Fixed-effects; Gender equality; Relative poverty