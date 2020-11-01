|
Quinlan CS, Farrell T, Joyce CW, Kelly J, O'Sullivan ST, O'Sullivan JB. Surgeon 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: The games of hurling and camogie involve fast ball movement and a substantial physical contact with opposing players. The wearing of protective helmets with faceguards became obligatory 10 years ago and resulted in a significant reduction of craniofacial injuries. However since then a trend has emerged of players modifying helmets to improve comfort and vision. As officials are not yet required to perform pre-match checks, many players enter competition with defective protective equipment which poses a risk to both themselves and others.
Injury prevention; Helmet; Hand; Hurling