Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the effect of gas explosion on brain nerve behavior of rats in real roadway environment.



METHODS: Before the gas explosion, the real gas explosion roadway environment was simulated by using the roadway and explosion test system of gas explosion test in a large coal mine in Chongqing Research Institute of China Coal Science & Technology Group, and cage fixation and explosion parameter setting were carried out. That was to use the equivalent of 9. 0% gas containing mixed air and to install special cage in roadway gas detonation distance at point 40 m, 160 m and 240 m. The SPF grade healthy adult SD male rats anesthetized with chloral hydrate were placed among them, and the rats were placed in a position that could force the head. At the same time, the trunk part below the occipital foramen and the mouth and face above the line of inner canthus were fully protected, and the gas explosion experiment was carried out. A total of 40 rats were randomly divided into four groups according to their body weight: control group, burn-blast combined injuries group(40 m), proximal group(160 m) and distance group(240 m). Ten rats in each group were placed in cages at different distance points under anesthesia except the normal control group. The general physiological behavior of the rats was observed 2 h and 7 d after the explosion, and the neurobehavioral indexes of the rats were monitored by open field behavior experiment. Gross observation and pathological examination of brain tissue were performed 7 days later.



RESULTS: The spirits of the rats in the 2 h exposure group after explosion were poor, and improved slightly after 7 d. The degree of surface burn was the most serious in group 40 m. The number of urination decreased while the number of feces increased(P>0. 05). At the end of the experiment, it was found that cerebral edema and hyperemia were obvious in rats. Compared with the normal control group, the brain weight of rats in each exposure group increased, and the difference was statistically significant(P<0. 05). Pathological observation showed that the brain tissues of rats in each exposed group showed irregular and disordered arrangement of nerve cells, interstitial edema, dense and deep staining of loose nuclear chromatin, formation of dense mass and other characteristics of apoptotic cells, as well as increased glia and aggregation of inflammatory cells. At 2 d and 7 h after the explosion, compared with the control group, the resting time of the neurobehavioral indicators of rats at different distance points was significantly prolonged(P<0. 01), while the number of standing times, movement time and movement distance were significantly reduced, and the difference was statistically significant(P<0. 01).



CONCLUSION: The gas explosion in real roadway environment can cause certain damage to the brain tissue of rats, and has obvious influence on its neural behavior.

Language: zh