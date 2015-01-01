|
Citation
|
Finlay-Jones A, Strauss P, Perry Y, Waters Z, Gilbey D, Windred MA, Murdoch A, Pugh C, Ohan JL, Lin A. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Young adults who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual and other diverse genders and sexualities (LGBTQIA+) are more likely to experience mental health difficulties and are at significantly elevated risk of substance abuse, self-harm and suicide, relative to their heterosexual, endosex and cisgender peers. There is a need for effective mental health interventions for LGBTQIA+ young adults. Mindful Self-Compassion training is a promising approach; among LGBTQIA+ individuals, self-compassion accounts for more variation in mental health outcomes than bullying, victimization, and adverse childhood experiences combined. Furthermore, LGBTQIA+ individuals with high self-compassion report more positive identity and happiness, less self-stigma, and lower suicidality than those with low self-compassion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual minority; Mindfulness; Gender minority; LGBT*; Self-compassion; Telehealth; Youth mental health