Saarinen A, Keltikangas-Järvinen L, Dobewall H, Ahola-Olli A, Salmi M, Lehtimäki T, Raitakari O, Jalkanen S, Hintsanen M. Dev. Psychobiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Previously, compassion has been found to protect against depressive symptoms, while emotional adversities in childhood are suggested to increase inflammatory responses. The current study investigated (a) whether emotional family environment in childhood predicts levels of such cytokines in adulthood that are previously found to be elevated in depression (interleukin [IL]-2, IL-6, IL-1b, monocyte chemoattractant protein-1, interferon-gamma [IFN-γ], and tumor necrosis factor alpha [TNF-α]) and (b) whether these associations are modified by compassion in adulthood.
personality; childhood environment; cytokines; emotional environment; family environment; inflammation