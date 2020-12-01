Abstract

BACKGROUND: To address the problem of surgical workforce deficiencies in Malawi, we partnered with local institutions to establish a surgical residency-training and educational program for local surgeons in 2009. While this program has improved trauma-associated outcomes, it is unclear whether, without additional system improvements, the management of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has similarly advanced. This study sought to describe trends of TBI-associated in-hospital trauma mortality at a tertiary trauma center in sub-Saharan Africa.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective analysis of all patients recorded in the Kamuzu Central Hospital trauma surveillance registry in Lilongwe, Malawi, from 2012 through 2017. Modified Poisson regression modeling was used to compare the risk ratio of TBI associated in-hospital death each year compared to the year 2012, after adjusting for relevant covariates.



RESULTS: 87,295 patients were recorded into the KCH Trauma Registry. 3,393 patients with TBI were identified, and most TBI patients were young males. In 2013 (RR 0.66, 95% CI 0.48, 0.92) and 2014 (RR 0.57, 95% CI 0.41, 0.79), the adjusted risk ratio of in-hospital death decreased compared to 2012 when adjusted for age, sex, initial AVPU score, transfer status, and multisystem trauma. However, the adjusted risk ratio of mortality in 2015 (0.73, 95% CI 0.53, 1.02) plateaued, with relatively minor improvements in 2016 (0.72, 95% CI 0.54, 0.97) and 2017 (0.71, 95% CI 0.53, 0.96).



CONCLUSIONS: A decrease in TBI associated mortality was associated with the establishment of a residency and educational training program for general surgery. This program increased available surgeons, improved critical care and trauma training, and integrated some neurosurgical training. However, improvements in outcomes plateaued in the last few years of the study, despite these enhancements to surgical care. The general surgery workforce must be supplemented with improved neurosurgical services and neurocritical care to decrease TBI-related mortality.

