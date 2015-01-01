Abstract

This study aims to investigate victimization of bullying in primary school children, as well as its relationship with children's perception of being a victim. In a sample of 4646 students from 3rd to 6th grade, we evaluated children's victimization and cybervictimization behaviors, and children were also asked whether they had been victims of bullying or cyberbullying. From the participants, 36.7% were victims, and 4.4% cybervictims. In addition, 24.2% had a perception of being a victim, and 4.9% a perception of being a cybervictim. On the other hand, 56.9% of victims of traditional bullying had no perception of being a victim. The victimization behaviors of traditional bullying associated with a higher perception of being a victim were threats, while physical and direct verbal aggression implied a lower perception of being a victim. The results suggest the most frequent victimization behaviors may be normalized.

