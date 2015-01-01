Abstract

We aimed to know the prevalence of post-stroke depression (PSD) in our context, identify the variables that could predict post-stroke depression, by using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, occurring within six months after stroke, and identify patients at high risk for PSD.



METHODS: descriptive, cross-sectional and observational study. We included 173 patients with stroke (transient ischemic attack (TIA) included) and collected sociodemographic and clinical variables. We used the Hamilton Depression Scale (HDS) for depression assessment and Barthel Index and modified Rankin Scale (mRS) for functional assessment. The neurological severity was evaluated by the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS).



RESULTS: 35.5% were women, aged 71.16 (±12.3). Depression was present in 42.2% patients (n = 73) at six months after stroke. The following variables were significantly associated with PSD: diagnosis of previous depression (p = 0.005), the modified Rankin Scale at discharge (p = 0.032) and length of hospital stay (p = 0.012).



CONCLUSION: PSD is highly prevalent after stroke and is associated with the severity, left location of the stroke, and the degree of disability at discharge. Its impact justifies the evaluation and early treatment that still continues to be a challenge today.

