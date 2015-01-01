|
López-Espuela F, Roncero-Martín R, Canal-Macías ML, Moran JM, Vera V, Gomez-Luque A, Lendinez-Mesa A, Pedrera-Zamorano JD, Casado-Naranjo I, Lavado-García J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(24): e9542.
Abstract
We aimed to know the prevalence of post-stroke depression (PSD) in our context, identify the variables that could predict post-stroke depression, by using the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, occurring within six months after stroke, and identify patients at high risk for PSD.
disability; depression; stroke; cerebrovascular disease; Hamilton Depression Rating Scale; post-stroke depression