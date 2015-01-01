Abstract

In a foreign country, a religious terrorist group raided a restaurant, using pipe bombs, sharp-edged weapons, and various types of firearms (handguns, submachine guns, and AK-47 assault rifles) loaded with normal and prohibited bullets to kill foreigner customers, some of whom were Italian tourists. Local pathologists performed forensic autopsies on the bodies, but we were asked to perform additional external examinations, postmortem computed tomography (PMCT) scans, and then a second round of complete autopsies on nine victims (5 females and 4 males). Four victims had slash wounds inflicted by sharp-edged weapons, mostly localized in the head and neck. All but two victims had gunshot wounds. Finally, three casualties had injuries caused by the explosion of improvised explosive devices. In all cases, PMCT was a reliable source of information and provided strategic guide during autopsies, helping identify and describe the injuries and thus reconstruct the events. Therefore, in these cases, we suggest integrating the autopsy findings with the postmortem radiological data.

