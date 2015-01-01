Abstract

BACKGROUND: Button battery ingestions have emerged as an increasing medical issue in recent years, especially for children. The frequent use of these energy sources in small appliances and toys is responsible for their ubiquitous occurrence in households. In addition to other possible foreign bodies, button batteries are particularly dangerous as they can cause severe complications in the aerodigestive tract.



OBJECTIVE: The study aimed for a detailed analysis of specific radiographic identifiers of button batteries and similarly configured potential esophageal foreign bodies in high-resolution X-ray scans.



METHODS: A selection of potentially hazardous button batteries - in cases of ingestion (CR2032) or aspiration (LR44, LR1130) - was made. Other clinically relevant radio-opaque objects of similar size and shape have been selected accordingly. High-resolution X-ray scans (33.3 lp/mm) were made using an in vitro model in porcine esophageal preparations. A systematic, comparative analysis was carried out with the digital radiographic images.



FINDINGS: In the study described, the selected foreign bodies were scanned at distinct angles in high image quality. Using button batteries, radiographically details of their internal structures were shown that have not yet been described. The known markers, as well as new detailed characteristics, were found in the experimental setting. The differentiation from other typical esophageal foreign bodies was possible by analyzing four relevant identification features: the edge properties, internal structures, the size, and differences in 0°/90° scans.



CONCLUSIONS: The study results reveal that specific features of potential esophageal foreign bodies can be identified by improved radiographic resolution, contrast, and dynamics. Thus, the diagnostic reliability in distinguishing 'high-risk foreign bodies' from less dangerous ones could be increased. In the future, button batteries could be detected more reliably with intelligent digital image analysis and enhanced radiographic technology. This may further support clinical triage algorithms and help reduce medical complications in cases of foreign body ingestions.

Language: en