Haselgruber A, Knefel M, Sölva K, Lueger-Schuster B. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 282: 372-380.
BACKGROUND: Foster children experience maltreatment at exceptionally high rates with increased risk to develop ICD-11 complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). While rates of comorbidity between CPTSD and various disorders are high, the interplay between constituent aspects of psychopathology is not clearly understood. No study used network analysis to model the interplay between these aspects as potentially maintaining a stable condition of psychopathology, and research on the etiology and maintenance of CPTSD in children is especially scarce.
ICD-11; Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD); Complex psychopathology; Cumulative childhood trauma; Foster children; Network model