Journal Article

Citation

Warne N, Heron J, Mars B, Moran P, Stewart A, Munafó M, Biddle L, Skinner A, Gunnell D, Bould H. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 282: 386-390.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.12.053

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm and eating disorders are often comorbid in clinical samples but their co-occurrence in the general population is unclear. Given that only a small proportion of individuals who self-harm or have disordered eating present to clinical services, and that both self-harm and eating disorders are associated with substantial morbidity and mortality, it is important to study these behaviours at a population level.

METHODS: We assessed the co-occurrence of self-harm and disordered eating behaviours in 3384 females and 2326 males from a UK population-based cohort: the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC). Participants reported on their self-harm and disordered eating behaviours (fasting, purging, binge-eating and excessive exercise) in the last year via questionnaire at 16 and 24 years. At each age we assessed how many individuals who self-harm also reported disordered eating, and how many individuals with disordered eating also reported self-harm.

RESULTS: We found high comorbidity of self-harm and disordered eating. Almost two-thirds of 16-year-old females, and two-in-five 24-year old males who self-harmed also reported some form of disordered eating. Young people with disordered eating reported higher levels of self-harm at both ages compared to those without disordered eating. LIMITATIONS: We were not able to measure whether participants identified their disordered eating as a method of self-harm.

CONCLUSIONS: Self-harm and disordered eating commonly co-occur in young people in the general population. It is important to screen for both sets of difficulties to provide appropriate treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Comorbidity; Self-harm; ALSPAC; Disordered eating

