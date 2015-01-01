|
Kaur K, Mearns J. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE: Two studies investigated childhood maltreatment, alexithymia-the inability to identify one's mood-and negative mood regulation expectancies (NMRE)-confidence that one can alleviate one's negative moods-as predictors of compulsive buying (CB).
alexithymia; childhood maltreatment; compulsive buying; impulse control; mood regulation