|
Citation
|
Edwards KM, Banyard VL, Rizzo A, Greenberg P. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The researchers examined the extent to which high school youth were exposed to dating and sexual violence (DSV) prevention types (e.g., social marketing campaign) across various locations (e.g., in-school) and how exposure to DSV prevention related to perceptions of social norms and collective efficacy. Participants included 877 high school youth who completed in-school surveys across three towns in New England. Most youth (92%) were exposed to DSV prevention. In general, active exposure and active participation, more so than passive exposure, were related to greater perceptions of collective efficacy and perceptions of social norms more intolerant of DSV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; sexual violence; dating violence; social norms; collective efficacy