|
Citation
|
Becht AI, Nelemans SA, Branje SJT, Vollebergh WAM, Meeus WHJ. J. Youth Adolesc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
According to identity theory, short-term day-to-day identity exploration and commitment processes are the building blocks for long-term development of stable commitments in emerging adulthood. This key assumption was tested in a longitudinal study including 494 individuals (43% girls, M(age) T1 = 13.31 years, range 11.01-14.86 years) who were followed from adolescence into emerging adulthood, covering ages 13 to 24 years. In the first five years, adolescents reported on their daily identity processes (i.e., commitment, reconsideration and in-depth exploration) across 75 assessment days. Subsequently, they reported on their identity across four (bi-) annual waves in emerging adulthood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescence; Daily identity dynamics; Emerging adulthood; Multi-level time-series; Within-person