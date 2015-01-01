Abstract

Adolescence is a developmental period when spending time alone becomes particularly important. The aim of this study was to explore adolescents' experiences of solitude, with a focus on the implications of both spending too much time alone-as well as not enough time alone. Participants were N = 869 adolescents (15-19 years of age, M = 16.14, SD = 0.50), who completed a series of self report measures assessing time spent alone, activities while alone, social motivations (shyness, sociability), affect, and the recently introduced construct of aloneliness (i.e., negative feeling that arise from the perception that one is not getting enough time in solitude). Among the results, person-oriented analyses provided evidence of distinct subgroups of socially withdrawn adolescents (e.g., shy-withdrawn, unsociable, socially avoidant) as well as an alonely group (high aloneliness, low time alone). There was also preliminary support for the notion that solitary activity activities that are intrinsically motivated may be particularly effective at satisfying the need for solitude (and thereby reducing feelings of aloneliness). Taken together, these results highlight the importance of considering the implications of getting both too much-as well as not enough solitude for adolescents' well-being.

Language: en