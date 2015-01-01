Abstract

Machete cut fracture is an important component of morbidity associated with machete injuries although it is under reported. This was a retrospective study to assess machete cut fractures in patients seen in Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki and National Orthopaedic Hospital Enugu from 2009 to 2018. There were 91 patients with 154 fractures, male- to- female ratio was 10:1 and mean age was 31.6 ± 14.6 years. The aetiological factors were assault (57, 62.6%), armed robbery (29, 31.9%) and accidental injury (5, 5.5%). The three top bones involved were ulna, metacarpal and finger-phalanx. Fracture was communited in (17, 11.0%), and Gustilo Anderson grade IIIC in (22, 14.3%). Injury to hospital arrival interval later than 6 h was common and correlated with prolonged length of hospital stay (p < 0.001). Anaemia, wound infection and hemorrhagic shock were the three top complications. Nine (5.8%) fractures ended in extremity amputation. Eleven (12.1%) patients left against medical advice, and 5 (5.5%) were transferred. Normal union in 98.3% of the fractures treated and followed up for a minimum of one year. Case fatality rate was 2.2%; none of the patient that died had pre hospital care, and hemorrhagic shock accounted for all the mortality. These call for appropriate injury preventive mechanisms, and improved rates of early presentation of patients to hospital, and pre hospital care.

Language: en