|
Citation
|
Halata OS. Eur. J. Educ. Appl. Psychol. 2020; 2020(1): 35-39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Premier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article presents a correlation analysis between persistence and hardiness for a group of students with high academic progress, and for students with low academic progress. Hardiness at the high significant level is related to persistence and their correlation can positively affect on educational activity, helping the student to cope with stresses, external distractors and effectively manage his actions to achieve the educational goal.
Language: en