Abstract

PURPOSE

The purpose of the study was to investigate the core competency and educational needs of paramedic students in disaster management.



Methods

A self-reported questionnaire was completed by 207 paramedic students between June 1 and October 29, 2017. The study instrument included disaster preparedness (15 items), disaster management core competency (26 items), disaster education needs (26 items). Data were analyzed using t-test, ANOVA, and Duncan's multiple range test using IBM SPSS 24.0.



Results

The students reported that only 13% had experienced or witnessed disasters; however, 95.2% would be willing to help in the event of a disaster. Their disaster preparedness was 1.84 points on a 3-point scale. We did see differences in disaster preparedness by background: hospital practice (F=5.352, p=.001); fire-fighting practice (F=8.994, p=.000). The students had a core competency of disaster management at 3.25 points on a 5-point scale with differences depending on major satisfaction (F=3.760, p=.006). The level of student demands for disaster education was 4.29 points.



Conclusion

If variety of educational environments are provided for disaster-related learning and training, the core competency of disaster management for paramedic students will improve. The students will be available as disaster management experts in various fields, even after graduation.



Keywords: Disaster management, Core competency, Education need, Paramedic students

